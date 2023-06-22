India-US ties: PM Modi and Biden hail 'most defining relationship of 21st century'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome at the White House on Thursday (June 22), with a 19-gun salute and the national anthem of both nations being played.

PM Modi is currently on a State visit to the United States. He has been to the US five times since taking oath as the prime minister in 2014, but this trip is his first with the full diplomatic status of a state visit.

PM Modi and Biden hailed a "defining partnership" with a focus on both nations to improve and deepen relations with forward-focused future-oriented talks. They sealed major deals in various sectors, including defence, technology, space collaboration, and more.

As he began his address, PM Modi thanked Biden and the First Lady Jill Biden. He said, "I would like to express gratitude for your warm welcome and far-sighted remarks."

He also mentioned the gathering of Indian-American people outside the White House, who chanted 'Modi, Modi'. He said, "Three decades ago, I came to America as a normal citizen and saw the White House from the outside. Since then I came here so many times, but the White House's gates have been opened for so many Indian Americans for the first time."

PM Modi was greeted by around 7,000 Indian Americans when he arrived on the South Lawn of the White House, wearing a flowing white kurta with a sky-blue jacket.

When PM Modi reached the White House, the US delegation, led by Vice President Kamala Harris, was there. The Indian delegation was led by Indian foreign minister Dr S Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval, FS Vinay Kwatra and Indian ambassador to the US Taranjit Sandhu.

While welcoming PM Modi, Biden said, "I have long believed that the relationship between the US and India will be one of the most defining relationships of the 21st century. The challenges and opportunities facing the world in this century require that India and the United States work and lead together."

Also read: India's PM Modi sets 'techade' agenda for making 2020s a transformative era in technology sector Crucial deals inked GE Aerospace announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to produce its F414 engines for the Indian Air Force.

As mentioned in the report, a US official said India would also buy MQ-9B SeaGuardians, high-precision armed drones. India in 2019 broke precedent with an airstrike in Pakistani territory against an alleged extremist camp.

Washington hopes a tighter defence relationship will help wean India off Russia, New Delhi's primary military supplier during the Cold War.

