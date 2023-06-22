India's PM Modi sets 'techade' agenda for making 2020s a transformative era in technology sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitched his vision to transform the upcoming years of 2020s into a "tech decade", coining the term "Techade" to encapsulate the idea.

"I am confident that India's dream of techade will be fulfilled by its innovators and their patents," Modi said.

PM Narendra Modi, who reached Washington from New York, visited the National Science Foundation in Virginia with US First Lady Jill Biden where he said his government's goal is to make this decade a "tech decade" as he shared his government's initiatives to empower young entrepreneurs.



"To encourage young entrepreneurs, we have started 'Start Up India' mission. Our goal is to make this decade a tech decade — Techade," PM Modi said.



The Prime Minister said that under Skill India campaign, over 50 million people have been skilled in the fields of artificial intelligence, blockchain and drone.

PM Modi also met CEO of General Electric, H. Lawrence Culp, Jr and discussed GE’s greater technology collaboration to promote manufacturing in India.



He also met President & CEO of Applied Materials Gary E. Dickerson in Washington DC and discussed ways to strengthen the semiconductor ecosystem in India.



PM also held a meeting with President and CEO of Micron Technology Sanjay Mehrotra and discussed the opportunities in manufacturing of semiconductors in India.



Prime Minister Modi also shared details of his government's Start Up India mission, highlighting India's focus on education, skill development, and innovation, with the aim of making this decade a transformative era in technology.

Prior to that, Modi had met a host of top Silicon Valley entrepreneurs including Elon Musk.

Following his arrival in Washington DC, PM Modi paid a visit to the National Science Foundation in Virginia.

PM Modi's arrival in Washington DC on Wednesday for the second leg of his US visit was accompanied by a guard of honour, despite the persistent rain.

Subsequently, he and Jill Biden visited the National Science Foundation in Alexandria, Virginia, highlighting the shared priorities of the United States and India in the areas of education and workforce development.

Modi also hailed India's pipeline of talent and emphasised on India being the country with the largest youth population empowering the India-US ties.

Also watch | PM Modi's US visit: Indian PM Modi will address to the joint session of US Congress × "To maintain a growth momentum, India and the US need a pipeline of talent. On one hand, the US has top-class educational institutions and advanced technologies. On the other hand, India has the world's biggest youth factory. That is why, I believe that the India-US partnership will prove to be the engine of sustainable and inclusive global growth," he added, while sitting beside the First Lady of the United States Jill Biden.

First lady Jill Biden said that education is a cornerstone of the bond between India and the United States, "one we hope to keep building and strengthening with this visit", she added.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been to the United States five times since becoming the prime minister in 2014. But the current visit is his first state visit to the US.