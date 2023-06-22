Modi: India-US partnership to be driving engine for ‘sustainable and inclusive global growth’

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his second day of state visit to the United States, pitched India as the 'world's biggest youth factory' consisting of a 'pipeline of talent' and hence India-US partnership will serve as the driving engine for 'sustainable and inclusive global growth'.

Modi gave the remarks at National Science Foundation in Alexandria, Virginia earlier on June 22.

Silicon Valley, the part of San Francisco — which is among the wealthiest geographical hotspots of the world with $128,308 per capita income — is seen to be powered by Indian talent, with Indian origin executives leading some of the world's biggest companies.



As per a Boston University research, over 1,000 people of Indian origin have founded Silicon Valley companies, and those companies have a total value of "more than $40 billion".

"40% of all start-up companies include Indian Americans on staff," the report said. Education a cornerstone of India-US bond: Jill Biden First lady Jill Biden said that education is a cornerstone of the bond between India and the United States, "one we hope to keep building and strengthening with this visit", she added.

"Our universities are partnering together, leading research, and creating apprenticeships and internships that span the ocean," Jill Biden said further.

"Working side by side, our nations can create a safer, healthier, more prosperous future for everyone," the first lady added, furthering Modi's pitch for India-US ties for driving global growth.

According to Open Doors Report 2022, in the last one decade, the number of Indian students choosing to study in the United States has more than doubled. India's share in the total number of international students in the US has gone up from 11.8 per cent to 21 per cent.

In absolute numbers, nearly 200,000 Indian students were pursuing higher education in the US in 2021-22 against 167,582 in 2020-21, a 19 per cent annual increase. In 2012-13, there were 96,654 Indian students in higher education in the US.

Prime Minister Modi has been to the United States five times since becoming the prime minister in 2014. But the current visit is his first state visit to the US.