PM Modi reaches White House for state dinner hosted by Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden

Indian PM Narendra Modi reached the White House Wednesday evening (local time), where he was welcomed by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. India's NSA Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Kwatra, Deputy Chief of Protocol Aseem Vohra are the officials accompanying the Indian leader ahead of the state dinner.

The White House in a statement said that the US President Joe Biden looks forward to presenting PM Modi with an antique American book galley from the early 20th Century. President Biden will also gift PM Modi a vintage American camera, accompanied by an archival facsimile print of George Eastman’s Patent of the first Kodak camera, and a hardcover book of American wildlife photography. Jill Biden will gift PM Modi a signed, first edition copy of Collected Poems of Robert Frost.

Peacock: Inspiration for state dinner

White House social secretary Carlos Elizondo earlier said that the inspiration for the state dinner was India's national bird peacock.

Earlier in the day, US First Lady Jill Biden provided a preview of the highly anticipated state dinner honouring Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a conversation with journalists, she revealed that the menu would feature an assortment of millet dishes, along with exquisite delicacies tailored to Prime Minister Modi's culinary preferences.