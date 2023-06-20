LIVE updates: Indian PM Narendra Modi in US

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a journey to the United States for a crucial state visit on Tuesday (June 20) at the invitation of President Joseph Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden.

As published on the government website, PM Modi said that this "special invitation" is a reflection of the vigour and vitality of the partnership between our democracies.

The Indian prime minister said that his discussions with Biden and other senior US leaders will provide an opportunity to consolidate India's bilateral cooperation as well as in plurilateral forums such as G20, Quad and IPEF.