LIVE updates: Indian PM Narendra Modi in US
Story highlights
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in the United States for a state visit, which includes, the state dinner, official and diplomatic meetings, engagements with the diaspora, and more.
Ahead of his official state visit to Washington after nine years in office, PM Modi said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal that "there is an unprecedented trust" between the leaders of the US and India.
The Indian prime minister also hailed growing defence cooperation between the two countries as "an important pillar of our partnership," which he said extends to trade, technology and energy.
Stay with WION to get the latest updates:
Ahead of his official state visit to Washington, PM Modi said in an interview the Wall Street Journal that "there is an unprecedented trust" between the leaders of the US and India.
The Indian prime minister also hailed growing defense cooperation between the two countries as "an important pillar of our partnership," which he said extends to trade, technology and energy.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a journey to the United States for a crucial state visit on Tuesday (June 20) at the invitation of President Joseph Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden.
As published on the government website, PM Modi said that this "special invitation" is a reflection of the vigour and vitality of the partnership between our democracies.
The Indian prime minister said that his discussions with Biden and other senior US leaders will provide an opportunity to consolidate India's bilateral cooperation as well as in plurilateral forums such as G20, Quad and IPEF.
Prime Minister @narendramodi emplanes for the USA visit. He will be attending programmes in New York City and Washington DC. pic.twitter.com/gleEHiw0AC— PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 20, 2023