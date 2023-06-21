Tesla CEO Elon Musk holds ‘excellent’ talks with PM Modi, to visit India next year

Tesla boss Elon Musk met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York, where the two held talks about investment plans and economic outlook. After the meeting, Musk told the media that he had “excellent and a very good conversation” with the Indian leader.

VIDEO | “It was excellent and a very good conversation,” says Tesla CEO Elon Musk on media queries about his meeting with PM Modi in New York.#PMModiUSVisit pic.twitter.com/rambw50Xvg — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 20, 2023 ×

Musk also declared before the media that he was planning to visit India “next year” and that “he and Tesla are coming to India.”

VIDEO | "I am planning to visit India next year," says Tesla CEO Elon Musk after meeting PM Modi in New York. #PMModiUSVisit pic.twitter.com/c61EjfqUy5 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 20, 2023 ×

During the meeting, Elon Musk and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in discussions regarding Tesla's plans and aspirations in India. As per earlier media reports, the primary topics of conversation were expected to revolve around establishing a manufacturing facility in the country and exploring potential incentives for battery production. While Tesla has previously expressed interest in operating in India, no formal agreement has been reached thus far.

India and the EV sector

This meeting takes place amidst a growing trend of US multinational corporations seeking to diversify their supply chains away from China and expand their presence in other regions. The Indian government, in line with its ambition to catch up with China and Europe, has also expressed a desire to promote the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) within the country.