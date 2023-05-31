Elon Musk in China: Tesla CEO, minister talk ways to develop new energy vehicles

Tesla's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elon Musk met Chinese Industry Minister Jin Zhuanglong in Beijing on Wednesday (May 31) to discuss ways to develop new energy vehicles. According to a readout from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, Musk met Zhuanglong to discuss "the development of new energy vehicles and intelligent connected vehicles." The readout did not give any further details.

Musk arrived in Beijing on Tuesday, his first trip to China in more than three years. On Wednesday, the Tesla CEO visited the Commerce Ministry. Speaking to reporters, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said, "Regarding your second question about the situation of Mr. Musk visiting China, China has released information on relevant meetings which you can check. I have no further information to add."

Musk was seen leaving his hotel accompanied by Tesla's China-based public affairs chief Grace Tao and head of global manufacturing Tom Zhu. His car was later seen parked outside the ministry. Musk meets Chinese foreign minister A day back, Musk met Chinese Foreign Minister Qing Gang hours after landing in Beijing. According to a report by the news agency Reuters, Gang told Musk that China was committed to improving the business environment for investors, including Tesla, and used an elaborate driving metaphor to describe China-US relations.

The Tesla CEO, meanwhile, expressed his opposition to an economic decoupling between Washington and Beijing.

"The interests of the United States and China are intertwined, like conjoined twins, who are inseparable from each other," Musk added. 'He's a pioneer': Musk showered with praise during China trip Musk has been showered with praise since the time he arrived in Beijing. There is an outpour of enthusiasm for him on Chinese social media. "He's a global idol," commented one user. "Elon Musk is just great, if only China could have someone like Elon Musk," said another.

His visit to China comes as Tesla is facing intensifying competition from Chinese-made electric vehicles and some uncertainty about expansion plans for the Shanghai plant. And his extensive ties to China have raised eyebrows in the US, with President Joe Biden saying in November 2022 that the executive's links to foreign countries were "worthy" of scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies)

