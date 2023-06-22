Titanic submersible LIVE updates: Final hours of oxygen on missing sub as rescue efforts intensify

Rescue operations for the missing submersible, en route to explore the submerged Titanic wreckage with five passengers, have reached a critical stage. With the remaining oxygen supply on the small vessel rapidly diminishing, the urgency has escalated. Responders have swiftly deployed additional ships and vessels to the area where the sub vanished, aiming to capitalise on underwater sounds detected for a consecutive day, which could aid in narrowing down the search. As time runs out, the search and rescue teams are intensifying their efforts to locate the submersible and its occupants in a race against time.

