Titanic submersible LIVE updates: Final hours of oxygen on missing sub as rescue efforts intensify
Story highlights
Rescue operations for the missing submersible, en route to explore the submerged Titanic wreckage with five passengers, have reached a critical stage. With the remaining oxygen supply on the small vessel rapidly diminishing, the urgency has escalated. Responders have swiftly deployed additional ships and vessels to the area where the sub vanished, aiming to capitalise on underwater sounds detected for a consecutive day, which could aid in narrowing down the search. As time runs out, the search and rescue teams are intensifying their efforts to locate the submersible and its occupants in a race against time. Stay tuned for all the latest updates.
Rescue operations for the missing submersible, en route to explore the submerged Titanic wreckage with five passengers, have reached a critical stage. With the remaining oxygen supply on the small vessel rapidly diminishing, the urgency has escalated. Responders have swiftly deployed additional ships and vessels to the area where the sub vanished, aiming to capitalise on underwater sounds detected for a consecutive day, which could aid in narrowing down the search. As time runs out, the search and rescue teams are intensifying their efforts to locate the submersible and its occupants in a race against time.
Stay tuned for all the latest updates.
Mexican travel YouTuber, Alan Estrada, who embarked on a voyage aboard the now-missing submersible near the Titanic wreckage, expressed on Wednesday (June 21) that the expedition carried significant risks. Estrada, aboard the OceanGate Expeditions vessel based in the United States, visited the remains of the Titanic in 2022, following an unsuccessful attempt the previous year. Recalling his experience in an online interview, Estrada, the first Mexican to venture inside the Titan submersible, recounted how the mission in 2022 nearly faced cancellation due to a loss of communication with the support ship on the surface, emphasising the perilous nature of the journey, reported Reuters.
Former OceanGate customer, who had reserved a spot on the Titan submersible for a Titanic wreckage tour, reveals reasons for cancelling the voyage due to concerning observations about the now-missing vessel. In an interview on CNN's The Lead With Jake Tapper, Chris Brown, a self-proclaimed "modern-day explorer," expressed his decision to scrutinise the risks associated with his early deposit payment in 2017. Brown noticed that OceanGate consistently failed to meet crucial depth milestones for the submersible, prompting him to cancel the trip.
He cited concerns about the company's approach to addressing risks beyond his control and their repeated inability to fulfil the promised depth targets within specified timelines, as reported by the Newsweek.
The missing Titanic submersible and the high-stakes race against time in the rescue operation has captivated audiences worldwide. Recent data from the movie analytics site FlixPatrol indicates a significant surge in views of the Titanic movie's Wikipedia page, indicating the growing interest in the subject. People are flocking to learn more about the historical context and details surrounding the tragic sinking of the Titanic, drawing parallels between the real-life events and the iconic film that portrayed the disaster. The escalating rescue efforts and the suspenseful search for the missing submersible have intensified public fascination with the Titanic story.
Despite underwater banging sounds heard earlier, titan the missing submersible still remains untraceable. Its been more than 90 hours since the sub's descent. With no progress towards its recovery, survival chances of the explorer remain bleak.
Experts estimated that the Titan submersible embarked with a supply of 96 hours' worth of air, which meant that its oxygen reserves would probably be exhausted by Thursday morning. However, the actual duration of the remaining air relied on factors like the submersible's power status and the composure of its occupants. Nonetheless, the countdown to oxygen depletion presented a theoretical deadline, assuming that the missing vessel remained intact and had not become trapped or impaired in the unforgiving depths near the seabed, reported Reuters.
French research vessel, Atalante, equipped with a deep-sea diving robot, has reduced its speed upon arrival at the search area where a submersible, investigating the Titanic wreckage, went missing. Marine Traffic data revealed that the Atalante is currently moving at a speed of 6 nautical knots and is positioned approximately 20 to 30 km away from the Polar Prince vessel, which transported the lost Titan submersible to the vicinity of the Titanic wreck. The slowdown in progress suggests that the French team is strategically positioning themselves to commence search operations in the immediate surroundings of the designated area, as reported by Reuters.