Rachandeep Singh: Indian-origin doctor accused of sexually assaulting co-worker, arrested

Rachandeep Singh, an Indian-American doctor has been slapped with sexual assault charges, local reports said, further added that he was arrested at San Francisco International Airport last week.

As per reports, Dr Singh was the medical director overseeing facilities in Carmichael and the San Joaquin County areas, he has been accused of touching his colleague against her will.

The reports have mentioned the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office as saying that the probe in this matter began on April 26 when they received a tip from an employee at the River Pointe Post-Acute Care Facility in Fair Oaks. Dr Singh was removed from the facility by the administration.

To divulge details about the case, the Sacramento Sheriff released a statement on June 19 on its official Twitter handle.

The tweet read, "Dr. Singh was removed from the facility by their administration. Singh was identified as the facility's medical director, and detectives learned he oversaw at least two other facilities as the medical director in the City of Stockton and the San Joaquin County areas."

"Based on the subsequent investigation results, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office elected to file felony sexual battery charges against Singh and issued a warrant for his arrest," the tweet added.

"Singh was arrested yesterday (June 17, 2023) by the San Francisco Police Department at the San Francisco International Airport. He was booked into custody at the San Mateo County Jail but released on bail the same day. He is scheduled to appear in court in Sacramento on August 17, 2023, at 3:00 PM," the tweet further added. On April 26, 2023, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office received a call for service at the River Pointe Post-Acute Care Facility on Fair Oaks Boulevard regarding a report of a sexual assault. The victim, an employee at the facility, alleged that her boss, Dr. Rachandeep Singh,… pic.twitter.com/O0fnZB6mq5 — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) June 18, 2023 × WATCH WION LIVE HERE