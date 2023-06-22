German Chancellor warns China against use of force, calls for Sweden's inclusion in NATO
During a session in the German parliament, Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivered a strong warning to China, emphasising the need to avoid the use of force in achieving territorial changes, specifically with regard to Taiwan.
Scholz's statement came following face-to-face talks earlier this week between Germany and China, represented by a high-level Chinese delegation led by Premier Li Qiang, reported Reuters.
As geopolitical tensions between the West and China escalate, Scholz made it clear that Germany firmly rejects any unilateral attempts to alter the status quo through coercion or military means. Taiwan, in particular, was highlighted as a concern for Germany.
"We firmly reject all unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the East and South China Seas by force or coercion. This is especially true for Taiwan," Scholz said, according to prepared remarks, as reported by Reuters.
Emphasis on peaceful resolution and human rights
In his prepared remarks, Chancellor Scholz reaffirmed Germany's stance on peaceful resolutions and expressed concerns about the human rights situation and the state of the rule of law in China. By raising these concerns, Germany demonstrates its commitment to upholding fundamental rights and principles, while acknowledging the need for open dialogue and constructive engagement.
China's assertive actions and Taiwan's defence stance
China's military activities in the vicinity of Taiwan have been a cause for concern, as it aims to assert control over the island. However, Taiwan strongly disputes Beijing's sovereignty claims and vows to protect itself in the event of an attack. The ongoing tensions between China and Taiwan highlight the complex geopolitical landscape in the region, where maintaining stability and avoiding conflict remain paramount.
Call for Swedish inclusion in NATO
Chancellor Scholz also addressed the issue of Sweden's membership in the NATO alliance. He urged Turkey, a NATO member, to support Sweden's inclusion and emphasised the importance of Sweden having a seat at the table during the upcoming NATO summit. By advocating for Swedish representation, Germany highlights the need for broader participation and collaboration within NATO to effectively address global challenges and ensure collective security.
Navigating international relations
Chancellor Olaf Scholz's statements in the German parliament reflect the complexities of navigating international relations, particularly during a time of heightened geopolitical tensions. Germany's clear stance against the use of force, concerns about human rights, and calls for inclusivity demonstrate its commitment to diplomacy and the pursuit of peaceful resolutions. As global dynamics continue to evolve, it remains crucial for nations to engage in constructive dialogue and find common ground to address shared challenges effectively.
