Top 10 world news: Go-ahead for Nirav Modi extradition, EU on AstraZeneca, and more

UK home secretary approves fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi's extradition to India

Modi, 50, who remains behind bars at Wandsworth Prison in south-west London, has 14 days to apply for permission to appeal against the Home Secretary's order in the High Court in London



EU may not renew contract for AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine: French minister

Johnson & Johnson also announced a delay in its rollout of vaccine doses in Europe after reports of blood clots

Hong Kong court sentences media tycoon Jimmy Lai to 12 months prison

Lai was among nine of Hong Kong's most prominent democracy campaigners found guilty of organising and participating in a 2019 rally



Ease Ukraine's 'provocative actions', Russia urges Macron and Merkel

Relations between Ukraine and Russia have increasingly come under strain due to Russian troop buildup on the Ukraine-Russia border and situation in Donbass region of Ukraine



Indianapolis shooting: 8 people killed at FedEx facility, suspect also dead

Police believe the shooter has died by suicide. Cook said officials do not believe there is an active threat to the community

Germany in grip of third wave: Angela Merkel warns amid coronavirus surge

This came as Germany recorded 25,831 new cases of coronavirus and 247 deaths within 24 hours



Philippine President Duterte asked to confront China in South China Sea

Earlier his spokesperson said that the Filipino president is pursuing 'diplomatic initiatives' in 'private'

Drug-resistant malaria making inroads in Africa: Study

There have been concerns for long about the emergence of such mutations across the continent which makes up for over 90 per cent of malaria deaths worldwide in 2019



176-year-old 'time capsule' found in a cross atop a cathedral in Hungary

NASA posts video on what happens when two black holes cross paths in space

When a black hole tears a nearby star apart, there are ways to detect this celestial event. But what happens when two black holes (two celestial bodies that can't be seen) cross paths?