NASA posts video on what happens when two black holes cross paths in space

Black holes are a thing of wonder for an astrophysicist as they are for common people. A celestial body with gravity capable of trapping even light is certain to cause amazement. NASA has posted a video that shows what happens when two black holes pass each other. It sure is a terrifying idea to imagine such a clash considering a single black hole is capable of tearing apart a star that passes by it in space

Black holes cannot be 'seen' as light is unable to escape from them. We have to detect their presence through the effects they cause.

When a black hole tears a nearby star apart, there are ways to detect this celestial event. But what happens when two black holes (two celestial bodies that can't be seen) cross paths?

The idea is mind-boggling but NASA has come to our help

"What happens when two black holes pass by each other? For #BlackHoleWeek, explore how the extreme gravity of two orbiting supermassive black holes distorts our view," NASA has tweeted with a video. The video has got thousands of likes in just a few hours.

What happens when two black holes pass by each other?



For #BlackHoleWeek, explore how the extreme gravity of two orbiting supermassive black holes distorts our view: https://t.co/Vj9xDIQSer pic.twitter.com/PPhFUBFalI — NASA (@NASA) April 15, 2021

Watching the dance of the two massively powerful astronomical bodies is both, interesting and humbling.

