EU may not renew contract for AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine: French minister

The tiff between AstraZeneca and the European Union (EU) may be getting worse, a French minister has hinted on Friday.

French Industry Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher told local radio that the EU will most probably not renew its contract with AstraZeneca for coronavirus vaccine.

ALso read | Germany in grip of third wave: Angela Merkel warns amid coronavirus surge

While no final decision has been taken yet, the minister said “it is highly probable” that no more doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will be ordered by the EU.

This has worried the locals who had just been informed that the US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson would delay its rollout of vaccine doses in Europe after reports of blood clots.

The reports of J&J and AstraZeneca have worried the locals as the continent is already facing a shortage of doses.

“We have not started talks with Johnson & Johnson or with AstraZeneca for a new contract, but we have started talks with Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna,” the French minister said.

Meanwhile, Denmark has suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine even though EMA had assured blood clots were a rare side effect.