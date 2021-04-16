Ease Ukraine's 'provocative actions', Russia urges Macron and Merkel

Kremlin on Friday urged French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel to ask Ukraine to adhere to ceasefire agreements in its conflicts with pro-Russian separatists. Both Macron and Merkel are due to hold talks with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in a show of support.

Relations between Ukraine and Russia have increasingly come under strain due to Russian troop buildup on the Ukraine-Russia border and situation in Donbass region of Ukraine.

The build-up on the northern and eastern borders, as well as on the Crimean peninsula annexed by Moscow in 2014, comes amid a spike in violence along the front line between pro-Russia separatists and Ukrainian forces in the east of the country.

The German and French leaders should communicate to the Ukrainian leadership the "need to decisively stop any provocative actions on the contact line and emphasise the need for an unconditional observance of the ceasefire regime," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"There are fewer reports of ceasefire violations coming, and indeed the number of violations has decreased," Peskov noted.

But he added that it was necessary to continue "scrupulously monitoring the situation".

Ukraine's foreign minister said earlier this week that Russia was "openly threatening Ukraine with war" and vowed a coordinated military response with its allies to aggression orchestrated by Moscow.

The fresh bout of clashes in eastern Ukraine effectively ended a ceasefire agreed last July that ushered in a period of relative calm to the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies)

