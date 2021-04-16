Indianapolis shooting: 8 people killed at FedEx facility, suspect also dead

Eight people were killed and multiple people injured late Thursday after a gunman opened fire at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, according to police. The gunman is also dead, apparently from a self-inflicted wound.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Genae Cook said that when officers arrived at the FedEx facility, they found an "active shooter incident,"

"This is a tragedy, but we will come through it with flying colours," Cook said through tears during a news conference early Friday.

Police believe the shooter has died by suicide. Cook said officials do not believe there is an active threat to the community.

FedEx released a statement early Friday saying it is cooperating with authorities and working to get more information.

“We are aware of the tragic shooting at our FedEx Ground facility near the Indianapolis airport. Safety is our top priority, and our thoughts are with all those who are affected,” the statement said.

