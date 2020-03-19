Top 10 world news: Global coronavirus scare deepens, London staring at lockdown

Russian President Vladimir Putin says, 'I am not a 'tsar', I work every day'

Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed comparisons to a tsar on Thursday, arguing he "works every day" and listens to what people want.

UK considering partial lockdown in London as coronavirus scare deepens

Britain is considering a partial lockdown in London to control the spread of novel coronavirus. This development comes in the aftermath of residents flouting the directive of staying indoors. It's believed the spread of the virus is more advanced in London than in the rest of the UK -- because not all residents are following the advice to work from home and stop going to crowded places.



Dozens of London tube stations shut down amid COVID-19 outbreak

Transport officials in the British capital closed dozens of London Underground stations on Thursday, as the city tries to stem the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.



European breweries switch to producing hand sanitizers amid coronavirus pandemic

Several breweries and distilleries in Europe have announced that they will be using their vast infrastructre to produce hand sanitizers as the continent grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

Bolsonaro out! Brazil erupts over president's 'hysteria' remark

As Brazil confirmed four deaths due to coronavirus, Brazilians hit out at President Jair Bolsonaro after he said the nation should "calm down" and not "let ourselves go into hysteria" over the coronavirus outbreak.

After human biosecurity emergency, Australia bans non-residents from arrival

In a move to contain the spread of coronavirus, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison banned any non-residents arriving in the country.

'Wartime president' Trump invokes Defense Production Act to fight coronavirus

As the death toll due to coronavirus jumped to over hundred in the United States, President Trump likened himself to a "wartime president" while vowing to fight the "invisible enemy".