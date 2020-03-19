UK considering partial lockdown in London as coronavirus scare deepens

Britain is considering a partial lockdown in London to control the spread of novel coronavirus. This development comes in the aftermath of residents flouting the directive of staying indoors. It's believed the spread of the virus is more advanced in London than in the rest of the UK -- because not all residents are following the advice to work from home and stop going to crowded places.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, hence followed alarm rung by Londoners ignoring emergency health advice, and said: "We do not rule out, because it would be quite wrong to do so, taking further and faster measures in due course." He had earlier warned that the spread of the virus in London was ahead of the rest of the UK.

PM Johnson was speaking at the UK government's daily coronavirus press conference. He also said: "We live in land of liberty, as you know, and it's one of the great features of our lives we don't tend to impose those sorts of restrictions on people in this country. But I have to tell you we will rule nothing out and we will certainly wish to consider bringing forward further and faster measures where that is necessary."

"Actually I think a lot of people are taking a real heroic effort to comply with the advice we've given but as I've said tonight, and in the past few days, we keep everything under continuous review and we will not hesitate in bringing forward further and faster measures where we think that is necessary," PM Johnson further said, adding, "the more ruthlessly we can enforce upon ourselves the advice, the fewer deaths we will have and the less suffering there will be."

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said, "I support the decision to introduce the new measures this week as part of our efforts to slow down the spread of the virus. Everyone should halt non-essential contact with others and stop all unnecessary travel. That means not going to pubs, clubs, restaurants or other people’s homes. Mass gatherings should not happen. I would repeat – because this is so important – that all Londoners must follow the advice that applies to them."

There is, however, no confirmation on specifics or timing on any further restrictions in the capital.

In case drastic measures are introduced, Londoners would be given plenty of notice before they came into place.

In his press conference, Johnson also remarked the UK would do the right thing at the right time and that all schools in the UK would close by the end of the week and that exams scheduled for the summer would not take place.

