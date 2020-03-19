After human biosecurity emergency, Australia bans non-residents from arrival

In a move to contain the spread of coronavirus, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison banned any non-residents arriving in the country.

"A travel ban will be placed on all non-residents, non-Australian citizens coming to Australia, and that will be in place from 9:00 pm tomorrow evening," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

The Australian prime minister had earlier declared "human biosecurity emergency" and had urged citizens not to travel abroad.

The "human biosecurity emergency" authorises the government to not only close off cities but also impose curfews and order people to quarantine.

Australia has recorded over 500 cases of infections and six fatalities but authorities fear the number of cases could escalate.

Australia put into effect "Level 4: Do not travel" to any country in the world official advice including a ban on any "non-essential indoor gatherings of more than 100 people".

"Life is changing in Australia, as it is changing all around the world," Morrison said at a news conference, adding, "Life is going to continue to change, as we deal with the global coronavirus. This is a once in a hundred-year type event."

Australia's Qantas airline had earlier announced that it had stopped all international flights and suspended 20,000 staff due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, Australia's central bank cut interest rates in a bid to boost the economy with the country's central bank cutting the cash rate by a quarter of a point to 0.25 per cent.