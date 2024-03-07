Top 10 world news: Gaza truce talks to reconvene next week, Shehbaz Sharif thanks Indian PM Modi, and more

Hamas on March 7 announced that its delegation has left Cairo and discussions on a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release are set to resume next week. In other news, Shehbaz Sharif, after being elected as Pakistan's Prime Minister, thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his congratulatory wishes. He took to his official X handle and wrote, "Thank you, Narendra Modi, for felicitations on my election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan."

Hamas on Thursday (March 7) announced that its delegation has left Cairo and discussions on a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release are set to resume next week. This development makes it highly doubtful for mediators to broker a deal before the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Shehbaz Sharif, after being elected as Pakistan's Prime Minister, used X (formerly Twitter) to thank Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his congratulatory wishes. On Monday (Mar 4), Shehbaz, representing a six-party coalition led by his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP), was sworn in as Pakistan's 24th Prime Minister.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday (Mar 7) approved the artificial intelligence (AI) Mission with a budget outlay of $1.25 billion (over Rs 10,300 crore), said Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

In the Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven, four children and two adults were found dead inside a two-storey townhouse on Berrigan Drive late Wednesday night (March 6). Ottawa police responded to 911 calls just before 11 pm, leading to one arrest.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Srinagar for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, on Thursday (Mar 7) called his visit to the Valley being akin to "coming to heaven on earth". Addressing the "Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir" programme at the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar, Prime Minister Modi said, "This is the new Jammu and Kashmir for which we all were waiting for many decades. This is the new Kashmir for which Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee sacrificed his life."

At least two individuals sustained injuries during a maintenance operation at the Aftab oil refinery in Bandar Abbas, Iran, as reported by Iranian state media outlets on Thursday (March 7), citing the operating company.

Thousands of passengers in Germany faced travel misery on Thursday (March 7) as rail and airport employees staged new strikes demanding higher wages. The country has been grappling with ongoing strikes, with workers and management engaged in negotiations amid challenges posed by high inflation and sluggish business activity.

Amid the ongoing farmers' protest in India, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday (March 7) ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident of farmer Shubhkaran Singh's death. Singh died last month during a skirmish that broke out between protesting farmers and the Haryana security personnel at Khanauri border.

In a wild twist to the Christian Horner 'sexting' scandal, Red Bull have suspended the woman who accused him of inappropriate behaviour, according to a BBC report. The Formula 1 team's decision comes a week after completing an internal investigation in which Horner was given the clean chit.