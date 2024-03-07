The feeling of coming to heaven on Earth...: Modi in Kashmir for first time since revocation of Article 370

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Jammu and Kashmir for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, on Thursday (Mar 7) called his visit to the valley a feeling of "coming to heaven on earth" which was beyond words. Addressing the "Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir" program at the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar, Prime Minister Modi said, "This is the new Jammu and Kashmir for which we all were waiting for many decades. This is the new Kashmir for which Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee sacrificed his life."

Modi said that the path to build Kashmir was through possibilities in the tourism sector, empowerment of farmers, and the leadership of the valley's youth. "Whenever I came here after 2014, I have always said that I am making all these efforts, to win your hearts and I am seeing that I have been able to win your hearts. I will keep trying hard. This is Modi's guarantee...," he said.

In J&K, Modi unveils projects worth over $772.9 million

At the Bakshi Stadium, Modi unveiled multiple development projects worth over $772.9 million (Rs 6,400 crore). "Today, I got the opportunity to inaugurate several development projects related to tourism... The power of development, tourism possibilities, empowerment of farmers, and the leadership of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir," Modi said. #WATCH | Srinagar, J&K: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says "Now my next mission is 'Wed in India'. People should come to J&K and host their weddings...The world has seen how G20 was organised in J&K. There was a time when people used to say, who will go to J&K for tourism? Today,… pic.twitter.com/BKeVtUEWG2 — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2024 × "The path to building a developed Jammu and Kashmir will emerge from here. J&K is not just a region, it is the forehead of India. Viksit J&K is the priority of Viksit Bharat...," the prime minister added.

"Today, 6 projects have been dedicated to the country under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme. Apart from this, the next phase of the 'Swadesh Darshan' scheme has also been launched. Under this also, about 30 projects have been started for Jammu and Kashmir and other places in the country...," he said. #WATCH | J&K: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says "I have been told that 1 lakh people from 285 blocks have joined us virtually. I want to thank the people of Jammu and Kashmir. It is that new J&K for which we have been waiting for decades. It is that new J&K for which Dr Syama… pic.twitter.com/j6n7GUQQ3J — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2024 × He highlighted that tourism in Jammu and Kashmir was breaking all records. "In 2023, more than 2 crore (20 million) tourists have come here...Now big celebrities from across the world are also coming to J&K..." the prime minister said.

Security tightened ahead of PM's visit

Strict security arrangements were put in place ahead of Modi's visit to the Valley. According to a report by the news agency ANI, Srinagar had been declared a "Temporary Red Zone" for the operation of drones and quadcopters, according to provisions of Rule 24(2) of Drone Rules, 2021 with immediate effect.

The police said that all unauthorised drone operations in the Red Zone are liable to be penalised as per relevant provisions of the drone rules.