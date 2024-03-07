Shehbaz Sharif thanks Indian PM Modi for congratulatory wishes on becoming Pakistan's PM
Story highlights
After being elected as Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif expressed his gratitude to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his congratulatory messages through X (previously known as Twitter).
Thank you @narendramodi for felicitations on my election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan 🇵🇰— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) March 7, 2024
On Monday (Mar 4), Shehbaz, representing a six-party coalition led by his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP), was sworn in as Pakistan's 24th Prime Minister.
"Congratulations to @CMShehbaz on being sworn in as the Prime Minister of Pakistan," PM Modi wrote on social media platform X.
Sharif officially took office during the inauguration ceremony held at the presidential office in Islamabad, the nation's capital. This event occurred subsequent to his parliamentary election as prime minister, notwithstanding objections from lawmakers affiliated with incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan.
After the swearing-in ceremony, the newly appointed Prime Minister convened the inaugural meeting with his financial team. As per Reuters, he directed them to commence negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) concerning an extended funding arrangement, given that the existing agreement is scheduled to lapse in April.
(With inputs from agencies)