Shehbaz Sharif thanks Indian PM Modi for congratulatory wishes on becoming Pakistan's PM

Shehbaz Sharif, after his election as Pakistan's Prime Minister, used X (formerly Twitter) to thank Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his congratulatory wishes.

Thank you @narendramodi for felicitations on my election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan 🇵🇰 — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) March 7, 2024

On Monday (Mar 4), Shehbaz, representing a six-party coalition led by his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP), was sworn in as Pakistan's 24th Prime Minister.