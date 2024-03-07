Four kids, two adults found dead inside two-storey house in Canada's Ottawa, homicide unit investigates

In the Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven, four children and two adults were found dead inside a two-storey townhouse on Berrigan Drive late Wednesday night (March 6). Ottawa police responded to 911 calls just before 11 pm, leading to one arrest.

Ottawa Police Chief Eric Stubbs told the Ottawa Citizen that the homicide is not believed to be an incident of domestic violence. However, the investigation is still in its early stages, with the Ottawa Police Homicide Unit leading the efforts. The relationship between the victims and the suspect is being probed, although it's speculated that the four children are from the same family.

The incident has deeply affected the city of Ottawa, prompting Mayor Mark Sutcliffe to express shock and sorrow. Support is being extended to affected family members and neighbours, with emergency responders actively involved in investigating and aiding those impacted.

Public officials and community leaders, including Barrhaven East Coun. Wilson Lo and Nepean MPP Lisa Macleod, have expressed their condolences and support for those affected by the tragedy.

(More information to follow)