Israel-Hamas war: Ceasefire agreement unlikely before Ramadan as latest Gaza negotiations end

A ceasefire deal in Gaza, which aimed to free Israeli hostages and bring the first break in the fighting in over three months, is unlikely to be achieved by the start of Ramadan.

Sources familiar with the negotiations indicate that despite hopes for a draft agreement this week following extensive talks in Cairo, it is not expected to materialise.

Describing the recent discussions as very hectic, a diplomat involved in the negotiations stated that the timeline set for the start of the Muslim holy month early next week is unlikely to be met.

Two American officials also acknowledged that the prospects of Israel and Hamas agreeing to a temporary truce by that time are not promising.

Earlier on Saturday, a US senior official said that Israel has 'more or less' agreed to a deal proposing a six-week ceasefire in its war against the Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza strip.

The Biden administration official further added that it was now up to Hamas to fully agree to the release of the most vulnerable hostages for the agreement to be put into effect.

"There's a framework deal. The Israelis have more or less accepted it," the Biden administration official told speaking on condition of anonymity, according to AFP.

"Right now, the ball is in the camp of Hamas."

The official said that the negotiators were working "round the clock" in order to ensure the deal was secured by the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

"It will be a six-week ceasefire in Gaza starting today if Hamas agrees to release the defined category of vulnerable hostages... the sick, the wounded, elderly and women," the official said.

"I just want to kind of emphasize that we would have a ceasefire if Hamas addresses that final issue," he added.