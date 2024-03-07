India farmers' protest: Punjab & Haryana HC orders judicial inquiry into death of farmer Shubhkaran Singh

Amid the ongoing farmers' protest in India, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday (March 7) ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident of farmer Shubhkaran Singh's death.

Singh died last month during a skirmish that broke out between protesting farmers and the Haryana security personnel at Khanauri border.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice G S Sandhawalia and Justice Lapita Banerji was hearing petitions related to the farmers' protest.

Advocate Uday Partap Singh, who is also a petitioner in the matter, stated that the court ordered the judicial probe into Shubhkaran Singh's death.

He added that the investigation into the matter will be conducted by the retired HC judge and two ADGP rank officers of Punjab and Haryana.

Twenty-one-year-old Singh died and 12 police personnel suffered injuries in clashes at Khanauri border point on the Punjab-Haryana border on February 21.

The incident occurred when security personnel prevented several protesting farmers, who were attempting to head towards barricades, from crossing the state border.

Punjab police register FIR on farmer Shubhkaran Singh's death

Punjab police registered a zero FIR on Feb 29 in the case of Singh's death.

Punjab IGP Sukhchain Singh Gill stated that the probe will proceed as per the law after consulting with the legal experts.

"In the matter of Shubhkaran (Singh), after consulting the legal experts, the Punjab Police has registered a zero FIR. Further investigation will be done as per the law. His family is performing his last rites today. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann provided compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family and a daughter in the family is being given the job of a constable," said Gill.

Farmers resume 'Delhi Chalo'

The farmers resumed the 'Delhi Chalo' march on Wednesday (Mar 6) in a bid to amplify their demands over various issues, including Minimum Support Price (MSP) assurance, and relief from debt burden, among others.

Dozens of them were detained en route to New Delhi and were stopped by police about 200 km (125 miles) north of the capital.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), or United Farmers' Front, released a statement saying that the farmers had begun proceeding towards Delhi but were stopped by police in some states, according to news agency Reuters.