Farmers' protest India: Haryana government says will cancel visa, passports of 'violent' demonstrators

In a major crackdown against the ongoing protest by farmers in India, the Haryana government announced that it would cancel the passports and visas of the demonstrators who were engaged in spreading violence and the ones causing damage to the public properties along the Punjab-Haryana border.

Deputy superintendent of police, Ambala, Joginder Sharma released a statement saying that the ones involved in violence have been identified by the cops and that their details would be handed over to the passport office.

He further said that the police would urge the Ministry and embassy to cancel their visas and passports.

"We have identified involved in violence coming to Haryana from Punjab in the name of farmers' protest. We have identified them with CCTV cameras and drone cameras. We will request the Ministry and embassy to cancel their Visas and passports... Their photos, name and address will be given to the passport office. We are working on cancelling their passports," Sharma said. #WATCH | Haryana: On efforts to cancel passports and Visas of the alleged farmers involved in violence, DSP Ambala Joginder Sharma says, "We have identified involved in violence coming to Haryana from Punjab in the name of farmers' protest. We have identified them with CCTV… pic.twitter.com/AotrtQDle2 — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2024 ×

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the agitation pressing the Centre to fulfill their demands including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops and a farm loan waiver.

Protestors to cover the cost of any damage caused to public property: Ambala Police

Earlier, the Haryana Police had announced its decision to seize the assets of protesting farmers who caused any damage to the public property during the agitation.

The Ambala Police released an official press statement saying that the farmer organisations have been making continuous efforts since Feb 13 to break the barricade placed on the Shambhu Border and daily attempts to undermine law and order are being made by the demonstrators by pelting stones at the police administration and causing disturbances.

"The damage caused to government and private property by the agitators is being assessed. The administration had already informed/warned in this regard that if the agitators caused damage to government and private property during this movement, then this loss would be compensated by seizing their property and bank accounts. If public property is damaged by the agitators during the movement, there is an amendment in the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act 1984 (PDPP Act) under the provisions of the Supreme Court in which, the people who caused damage to public property during the movement or called for the movement and the officials of that organization are held responsible for any damage caused," the official release said.

"In this regard, the actions taken by the administration against the agitators leaders are being implemented. If there has been any damage to any community's property during this movement, the details of the damage can be given to the administration. Proceedings to compensate for the loss of government property during the farmers' protest, attachment of property and seizure of bank accounts of the protestors have been initiated," it added.

Punjab police register FIR on farmer Shubhkaran Singh's death

Meanwhile, Punjab police on Thursday (Feb 29) registered a zero FIR in the case of farmer Shubhkaran Singh who died during the ongoing farmers' agitation.

Punjab IGP Sukhchain Singh Gill stated that the probe will proceed as per the law after consulting with the legal experts.

"In the matter of Shubhkaran (Singh), after consulting the legal experts, the Punjab Police has registered a zero FIR. Further investigation will be done as per the law. His family is performing his last rites today. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann provided compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family and a daughter in the family is being given the job of a constable," Gill said.