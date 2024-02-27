Farmers’ protest: ‘Dilli Chalo’ march toll rises to six as another farmer dies

The ongoing 'Dilli Chalo' march by farmers at the Punjab-Haryana border has surpassed 15 days, marking a prolonged standoff between protesting farmers and government authorities. Amidst this protracted agitation, the toll of casualties has escalated, with six reported deaths.

Among the dead is Karnail Singh, a 62-year-old farmer hailing from Arno village in Patiala district of Punjab. Karnail succumbed to a lung infection allegedly triggered by tear gas shell firing by the Haryana Police on February 21 at the Khanauri border protest site, as reported by the Indian Express. His son Gurpreet Singh recounted his father's unwavering commitment to the protest despite deteriorating health since his involvement on February 13.

Activism and struggle

Karnail Singh was an active member of Bharatiya Kisan Union Krantikari, and was advocating for farmers' rights.

The five other fatalities include Darshan Singh, Gyan Singh, Manjit Singh, and Narinder Pal Singh. These five also lost their lives during the protests due to various health complications, including cardiac arrest.

The Punjab government has pledged a compensation of Rs 5 lakh ($6k) to the families of the deceased farmers, yet formal announcements remain pending.

Demands and determination

The protests, organised under the banners of Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and Samyukta Kisan Morcha, are focusing on a unified front in demanding a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) among other reforms including loan waiver.

Also watch | Indian foreign & finance ministers to contest Lok Sabha polls The insistence on holding Haryana government officials accountable for the casualties further underscores the gravity of the farmers' grievances.

The toll extends to a police officer, Dilpreet Singh, a DSP from Malerkotla, who succumbed to a cardiac arrest amidst the heightened tensions at the protest site.