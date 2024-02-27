Modi's Kerala visit: Indian PM to inaugurate three major ISRO facilities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate three significant technical facilities of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) during his visit to Kerala on Tuesday (Feb 27). Among these facilities is the Trisonic Wind Tunnel at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), which marks a milestone in the country's aerospace capabilities. Additionally, PM Modi is revealed the names of four test pilots selected for India's first human spaceflight mission, 'Gaganyaan,' during his visit.

Modi will inaugurate the Trisonic Wind Tunnel at the VSSC, a Semi-Cryogenic Integrated Engine and Stage Test Facility at the Isro propulsion complex in Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu, and the PSLV Integration Facility at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, SHAR, Sriharikota. These facilities represent significant advancements in India's space technology and infrastructure.

The VSSC, serving as the lead centre of ISRO, is responsible for spearheading the design and development of launch vehicle technology. The inauguration of the Trisonic Wind Tunnel at VSSC underscores India's commitment to advancing aerospace research and development.

Trisonic wind tunnel: Advancing aerospace research

The Trisonic Wind Tunnel is a critical asset for evaluating the aerodynamic characteristics and refining the designs of rockets and aircraft. With a test section size of 1.2 metres, it can generate speeds ranging from subsonic to supersonic, reaching up to four times the speed of sound (Mach number 4.0), as confirmed by ISRO sources.

The Semi-Cryogenic Integrated Engine and Stage Test Facility at Mahendragiri is a world-class facility designed to handle large flows of propellants. Standing at a towering height of 51 metres with a flame deflector depth of 30 metres, it signifies India's strides in propellant technology.

Also watch | India: Azad Yousaf Kumar's family alleges he was forcibly recruited in Russia during Ukraine war The PSLV Integration Facility at Sriharikota is instrumental in increasing the launch frequency from the First Launch Pad (FLP). With essential systems like the Integration Building, Service Building, Rail Track, and associated infrastructure, it is poised to bolster India's space launch capabilities.

In addition to the official programmes, Prime Minister Modi will participate in the conclusion ceremony of the 'padayatra' organised by the BJP's state unit.