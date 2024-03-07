LeT operative Mohammad Qasim Gujjar declared designated terrorist by Indian govt

The Union Home Ministry on Thursday (March 7) officially labeled Mohammad Qasim Gujjar, also known as Salman or Suleman, a member of Lashkar-e-Taiba residing in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Announcing the government’s decision, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, LeT operative Mohammad Qasim Gujjar has caused several deaths and injuries with terror attacks and is involved in planning a war against India.

“Anyone found involved in activities against the unity and integrity of the nation will be dealt with ruthlessly,” Amit Shah posted on X. The Modi government has declared the dreaded mastermind of several terror attacks Mohammad Qasim Gujjar alias Salman alias Suleman as a designated terrorist.



According to the ministry's notification, 32-year-old Mohammad Qasim, a permanent resident of Angrala in Reasi district, Jammu, has been actively involved in various terrorist activities.

His actions include coordinating, supplying, identifying drone locations for dropping arms, ammunition, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), and cash, as well as managing consignments from across the border.

Additionally, Mohammad Qasim has played a role in numerous terror attacks and bomb blasts, resulting in fatalities and injuries.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) highlighted that, with the intention to expand the scope of terror activities, he has been instrumental in establishing new terror modules through recruitment and radicalisation, utilising methods such as social media and other encrypted online communication applications.

In light of Mohammad Qasim's significant involvement in terrorism, the Ministry invoked the powers granted by clause (a) of sub-section (1) of section 35 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, officially designating him as a terrorist.