India formally requests 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed's extradition from Pakistan

In a significant development, the Indian government has formally requested the Pakistani government to extradite UN-designated Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Hafiz Saeed.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Friday (Dec 29), during a weekly briefing, confirmed that the government had indeed sent an extradition request for the 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind.

"We have conveyed a request along with relevant supporting documents to the Government of Pakistan to extradite him to extradite him to India to face trial in a particular case," Bagchi said.

''The person in question is wanted in numerous cases in India. He is also a UN-proscribed terrorist," he added.

Radical elements in Pakistan politics

During the briefing, the MEA spokesperson also commented on the recent development that Saeed's political party Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML) will be contesting the upcoming general elections.

Notably, Hafeez's son Talha Saeed is expected to contest polls from the National Assembly constituency NA-127, Lahore. Meanwhile, PMML's central president Khalid Masood Sindhu is contesting from NA-130 against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

"Wouldn't want to comment on election processes in other countries. However, radical elements participating in elections, and mainstreaming of radical, extremist elements is not new in Pakistan," Bagchi said.

"Such developments have serious implications for the security of our region. On our part, we will, of course, continue to monitor all developments that have an implication on our national security," he added.

Interstingly, PMML had contested in the 2018 general election as well but under the guise of Milli Muslim League, the political face of the banned Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) which is the front organisation for the LeT.

Hafiz Saeed's son-in-law Hafiz Khalid Waleed contested the election from NA-133 (Lahore-XI) while Talha filed nomination papers for the NA-91 (Sargodha-IV) seat at the time.

Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind of Mumbai attacks

Hafiz Saeed, alongside Sajid Mir, planned the Mumbai attacks which led to the death of 175 people including Americans and other foreigners. He is a UN-designated terrorist with the US placing a $10 million bounty on his head.

The Pakistan establishment has had him locked up in prison since 2019 after being convicted in multiple terror finance cases. However, experts argue that it is a ploy by Islamabad and ISI to ensure that Saeed survives any attempt at his life.