Several dead in explosion at Iran oil refinery

At least two individuals sustained injuries during a maintenance operation at the Aftab oil refinery in Bandar Abbas, Iran, as reported by Iranian state media outlets on Thursday (March 7), citing the operating company.

Earlier, the Iranian state news agency IRNA had mentioned an accident at the refinery resulting in both casualties and injuries but emphasized the absence of an official statement.

Subsequent reports from various state media outlets characterised the incident as a partial event occurring during a maintenance operation, refraining from providing specific details about the nature of the operation.

They confirmed at least two injuries, making no mention of any fatalities.

The situation is unfolding, and ongoing investigations are underway to determine the cause of the blast and evaluate the extent of the damage. Updates are anticipated as authorities continue their assessment.