Top 10 world news: G7 warns Russia over Ukraine, tornado survivors tell horrifying experiences, and more

Read the latest information on devastating tornadoes in the United States, UK's warning to Russia over Ukraine situation, Julian Assange's partner revealed that the Wikileaks founder suffered a stroke.

Here are top 10 world news headlines:

'It looks like a bomb has exploded': Survivors tell horrifying experiences of 'deadliest' tornadoes in US

Rescue teams are working in a desperate search for survivors in the aftermath of devastating tornadoes in the United States that left at least 83 people dead and dozens still missing.

At least 30 tornadoes ripped through at least six states late Friday and early Saturday, causing massive destruction of life and property and those who survived are stunned after losing their house and business.

Russia will face 'massive consequences' over Ukraine incursion, warns G7

Britain's foreign secretary Liz Truss while speaking at the G7 foreign ministers meeting warned that Russia would face "massive consequences in case of an incursion into Ukraine".

Western leaders have sought to put pressure on President Putin after reports claimed Russian troops have been massing troops on Ukraine's border.

Assange suffered a stroke in prison during UK court hearing, says fiancee

Julian Assange's partner Stella Moris has said the Wikileaks founder suffered a stroke on the first day of the UK High Court appeal hearing on October 27.

Assange, 50, is holed up in UK's Belmarsh prison. Moris told the press that the stroke could lead to a "major attack".

Social media threat to today’s democracy, says Turkey President Erdogan

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared today that social media is a "threat to today’s democracy".

“Social media, which was described as a symbol of freedom when it first appeared, has turned into one of the main sources of threat to today’s democracy,” Erodgan said.

Israeli PM Naftali Bennett to make historic visit to UAE, will discuss economic and regional issues

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will depart on his first official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), his office announced in a press release on Sunday (December 12).

The press release noted that Bennett is expected to meet tomorrow with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed during the historic visit.

Italy: At least 3 dead after gas explosion in Sicily, drone video shows scale of devastation

Multiple residential buildings collapsed, killing at least three people in Sicily, Italy in a gas explosion on Saturday (December 12). Six people are reportedly missing as search and rescue work is underway.

UK's foreign secretary says 'last chance' for Iran to come to the negotiating table and save nuclear deal

Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has warned Iran over the nuclear deal as she said resumed talks in Vienna to save the Iran nuclear deal is the Islamic republic's "last chance" to take a "serious" position.

Software flaw 'Log4Shell' may be worst computer vulnerability in a decade

In what may be the worst computer vulnerability found in years, the flaw, which is dubbed “Log4Shell”, is risking several organisations around the world. The critical vulnerability, which is present in a widely used software tool, is emerging to be a major threat.

UK invites locals over 30 to register for booster jabs amid Omicron surge

As the Omicron variant is spreading more rapidly across the country, UK’s National Health Service (NHS) has invited locals aged 30 and above to book their Covid boosters, starting from Monday.

Max Verstappen wins Formula One world title after beating Lewis Hamilton to clinch Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Max Verstappen became the first Dutchman ever to win the Formula One world championship title when he won a dramatic season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Red Bull driver notched up a 10th victory of the season when he took advantage of a second safety car to overtake seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton on the final lap after Nicholas Latifi crashed.