Israeli PM Naftali Bennett to make historic visit to UAE, will discuss economic and regional issues

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will depart on his first official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), his office announced in a press release on Sunday (December 12).

The press release noted that Bennett is expected to meet tomorrow with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed during the historic visit.

The visit will be the first official visit by a premier of Israel since diplomatic ties were established last year as part of a US-sponsored agreement known as the Abraham Accords. The leaders will discuss deepening the ties between Israel and the UAE.

Israel's Prime Minister’s Office, in a statement, said, "The leaders will discuss deepening the ties between Israel and the UAE, especially the economic and regional issues that will contribute to prosperity, welfare and strengthening the stability between the two countries."

"This is the first official visit by an Israeli prime minister to the UAE," the statement added.

In June, Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid had visited UAE to inaugurate the nation's embassy in Abu Dhabi, vouching for peace with the neighbours.

Significance of the visit

The crucial visit has been announced amid heightened regional tension as world powers' try to renew a nuclear deal with Iran.

Israel has talked about setting up joint defences with Gulf Arab states that share its concern over Iranian activities. Yet UAE has recently mounted outreach to neighbouring Iran, sending a top official there last Monday.

What is Abraham Accords?

The Abraham Accords are a joint statement between Israel, UAE and the US, reached on August 13 in 2020. UAE last year became the third majority Arab nation to establish full diplomatic with Israel, after Egypt and Jordan.

Bahrain and Morocco then followed as part of a series of deals brokered by former US President Donald Trump.

