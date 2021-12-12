Italy: At least 3 dead after gas explosion in Sicily, drone video shows scale of devastation

Multiple residential buildings collapsed, killing at least three people in Sicily, Italy in a gas explosion on Saturday (December 12). Six people are reportedly missing as search and rescue work is underway.

Giuseppe Merendino, the head of firefighters in the province of Agrigento said that two people were found alive as and rescuers with sniffer dogs are trying to locate the missing.

Local authorities have started the investigation to ascertain the actual cause, however, the initial probe suggested that the explosion was likely caused by a gas leak.

Vigili del Fuoco, which is Italy's institutional agency for fire and rescue service, released pictures and videos to show the scale of damage.

Watch drone video here:

🔴 #Ravanusa #crollo palazzina: 100 #vigilidelfuoco impegnati nelle operazioni di soccorso con nucleo NBCR, team USAR, cinofili e esperti nella conduzione di mezzi movimento terra. Nella clip il sorvolo con i droni sull'area dell'intervento [#12dicembre 12:15] pic.twitter.com/QNht1o13xc — Vigili del Fuoco (@emergenzavvf) December 12, 2021 ×

🔴 #Ravanusa #crollo palazzina. recuperato dai #vigilidelfuoco il corpo purtroppo privo di vita di un donna. Sale a due il numero delle vittime, un uomo e una donna. Due donne estratte in vita dalle macerie [#12dicembre 07:45] pic.twitter.com/i9unjpK6HG — Vigili del Fuoco (@emergenzavvf) December 12, 2021 ×

🔴 #Ravanusa, recuperata da sotto le macerie dai #vigilidelfuoco una donna in vita. Al momento il bilancio è di due donne salvate e di un uomo deceduto [#12dicembre 04:50] pic.twitter.com/swcVK376T6 — Vigili del Fuoco (@emergenzavvf) December 12, 2021 ×

🔴 #Ravanusa (AG), crollo palazzina, i #vigilidelfuoco hanno estratto dalle macerie una donna in vita. Proseguono senza sosta le ricerche degli altri dispersi da parte di squadre #usar e cinofili [#12dicembre 02:00] pic.twitter.com/RiJEmYRjpD — Vigili del Fuoco (@emergenzavvf) December 12, 2021 ×

"The gas probably found a cavity in which to accumulate. This pocket of gas would then have found an accidental trigger: a car, an elevator, an electrical appliance, Merendino told the Rainews24 TV channel.

Commenting on the rescue operation, Merendino as quoted in the newspaper Giornale di Sicilia said that everything is "extremely difficult" because the buildings have collapsed on top of each other and the rubble is overlapping.



"We have to look for spaces between the rubble to recover the missing. Now, unfortunately, the dogs have given us no further indication and we have to search by other methods," he added.