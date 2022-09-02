Top 10 world news: G7 to implement Russian oil price cap, Afghanistan blast, and more

G7 nations vowed to "urgently" implement a price cap on Russian oil imports with a view to cut a major source or Russian revenue.

G7 nations talk of implementing Russian oil price cap 'urgently'

G7 nations on Friday (September 2) vowed to "urgently" implement a price cap on Russian oil imports with a view to cut a major source or Russian revenue in light of Ukraine war.

Afghanistan: Top pro-Taliban cleric among 18 killed; several wounded in blast at Herat mosque

Multiple casualties were feared in blasts outside a mosque in Herat, Afghanistan just before prayers on Friday (September 2), local media reported. "At least 18 people were martyred in the incident and 23 others were wounded," Hameedullah Motawakel, spokesman for the governor of Herat province, told reporters.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa scheduled to return to Sri Lanka this weekend

Sri Lanka's deposed former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa is expected to end his self-imposed exile in Thailand and return home imminently, authorities told AFP on Friday.

Physical integrity of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant ‘violated’ several times, says IAEA chief

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Friday that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station has sustained major damages to its “physical integrity” due to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Another controversy for Boris Johnson? Report claims his official jet was used for 'boozy jolly'

A new report has revealed that Boris Johnson's official jet, which is shared by the Royal family, was used for a "boozy jolly" by civil servants.

Venus and Serena Williams tumble out of US Open doubles courtesy of Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskov

Serena and Venus Williams' glittering Grand Slam doubles career was brought to an abrupt end at the US Open on Thursday as the reunited sisters crashed out in the first round against Czech duo Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova.

Fresh supply cut looming? Kremlin says Nord Stream 1 reliability is under threat

Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Friday (September 2) that reliability of Russian Nord Stream 1 gas export pipeline was under threat. As reason, he said that only one turbine was operational at the key compressor station.

Indian-origin Laxman Narasimhan becomes new Starbucks CEO - Everything you need to know

Indian-origin Laxman Narasimhan will be replacing Howard Schultz as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Coffee giant Starbucks, the company announced on Thursday. Laxman, who was formerly the CEO of Reckitt – makers of Durex condoms and Mucinex cold syrup, will join the company on October 1.

United States Navy's two drone vessels seized by Iran in Red Sea amid tensions

Iranian state media reported on Friday said that Tehran's naval flotilla briefly seized two American military unmanned research vessels in the Red Sea.

How Biden's curbs on chips to China is part of broader effort

In a broader government effort to hamper China's access to the most sophisticated semiconductors, the United States told chip designer Nvidia Corp to restrict exports to Beijing of two computing chips for artificial intelligence work.