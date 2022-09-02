Afghanistan: Blast rocks mosque in Herat, casualties feared

Casualties feared as blast rocks mosque in Herat, Afghanistan on Friday (September 2), local media reported.

Citing local police, news agency Reuters reported that the blast killed a high-profile pro-Taliban cleric as well as civilians

"Mujib Rahman Ansari, with some of his guards and civilians, have been killed on their way toward the mosque," said Herat's police spokesperson Mahmood Rasoli.

The report did not specify how many casualties the blast caused.

The Taliban say they have improved security in the country since taking power around a year ago, but there have been several blasts in recent months, some of them targeting busy mosques during prayers.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.