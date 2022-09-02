Another controversy for Boris Johnson? Report claims his official jet was used for 'boozy jolly'

A new report has revealed that Boris Johnson's official jet, which is shared by the Royal family was used for a "boozy jolly" by civil servants.

The 91-minute journey over the United Kingdom took place with "usual catering for a flight" as per Sky News.

A "fancy meal with a selection of alcoholic drinks" was served during the 700-mile trip that reportedly cost £50,000 according to 'The Sun'.

The RAF Voyager plane, which took off from Stansted and headed to the Lake District, was previously repainted white in a £900,000 controversial makeover.

"In order to comply with Airbus and aviation industry rules, the aircraft was legally bound to operate a maintenance flight before 4 September or face significant additional storage costs," Sky News quoted the British government as saying.

Following "a recent reconfiguration of the aircraft", the trip was necessary to ensure that it would "still meet ministerial requirements".

"This would be utterly disgraceful behaviour at the best of times, but in the middle of our country's current crisis, it is shameful beyond words," Labour's shadow trade secretary Emily Thornberry told The Sun.

Denouncing the inquiry into Johnson as "a witch-hunt" and "a kangaroo court", Conservatives have claimed it is the result of launching a legal fightback against a Commons inquiry into claims he lied to parliament about partygate scandal.

It is noteworthy that the committee had previously announced it could rule against him even if he did not deliberately mislead members of the British parliament.

(With inputs from agencies)

