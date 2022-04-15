Top 10 world news: French forensic experts arrive in Bucha, Sri Lanka limits supply of petrol, and more

A team of 18 French forensic experts has arrived in Kyiv to investigate the killings in the Ukrainian town of Bucha. Sri Lanka on Friday limited the fuel supply for motorists with immediate effect as low foreign reserves continued to cripple the island nation from importing several essential items.

Ukraine crisis: Team of French forensic experts arrive in Kyiv to investigate Bucha killings

The French officers are conducting autopsies to determine the date and cause of the deaths of the alleged victims of the Russian military forces.

US Senator Lindsey Graham says China should pay greater price for backing Russia's invasion of Ukraine

US Senator Lindsey Graham has said that China should pay a greater price for backing Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

See elections happening in Pakistan in 8 weeks time; Fawad Chaudhry, ex-Pak minister tells WION

Former information minister and key leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Fawad Chaudhary believes that general elections will be held in eight weeks' time. He made the remarks in an exclusive conversation with WION’s Anas Mallick in Islamabad.

Sri Lanka limits supply of petrol, diesel to tackle fuel crisis

Sri Lanka on Friday limited the fuel supply for motorists with immediate effect as low foreign reserves continued to cripple the island nation from importing several essential items.

Boris Johnson's distraction plan: Forget partygate, let's 'take back control' of UK borders

Britain is planning to send tens of thousands of asylum seekers to the East African country of Rwanda.

White House climate adviser Gina McCarthy denies that she is stepping down

White House climate adviser Gina McCarthy on Friday (April 15) denied that she is stepping down from her position.

'Gay rights activist' Ed Buck sentenced to 30 years for forcefully injecting men with meth, killing two

Wealthy political activist, ‘philanthropist’ and Democratic donor Ed Buck has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for supplying and injecting gay men, most of them black, with Methamphetamine (meth).

North Koreans celebrate founding leader Kim Il Sung's birthday

North Korea celebrated the 110th anniversary of the birth of late founder Kim Il Sung on Friday with fireworks and an evening gala in Pyongyang's main square, with thousands of people in colourful traditional dress singing and dancing.

To kill Elon Musk's hostile takeover bid, Twitter may go for 'poison pill', says report

According to the strategy, the social microblogging site can activate its shareholder's rights plan. It can help in turning the hostile takeover into an expensive and complex process, 'The New York Times' reported citing sources.

Apple is internally testing new models of MacBook series: Report

Apple is internally testing new models of the MacBook series with next-generation M2 chips as per a report published in Bloomberg.