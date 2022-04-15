Ukraine crisis: Team of French forensic experts arrive in Kyiv to investigate Bucha killings

A team of 18 French forensic experts has arrived in Kyiv to investigate the killings in the Ukrainian town of Bucha.

It aims to help Ukraine with the investigation that Russia committed war crimes in the city.

Investigators from the Institut de recherche criminelle de la gendarmerie nationale (IRCGN) are using drones to capture and identify those buried at the largest mass grave in Bucha.

They are trying to gather evidence to open a case against Russia at the International Criminal Court.

The French officers are conducting autopsies to determine the date and cause of the deaths of the alleged victims of the Russian military forces.

The killings in Bucha have sparked a global outcry but Moscow has denied those allegations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called it a "monstrous forgery" and compared it with the ''staged chemical attack in Syria'' by the West.

"It's the same kind of fake in Bucha," Putin said.

According to Ukrainian prosecutor Ruslan Kravchenko, at the site "Seventy bodies were found, mostly civilians, as well as those of a policeman and two soldiers."

"According to preliminary findings, they are the bodies of a family whose vehicle burned after being hit by a Russian armoured vehicle," he added.

"We have now a lot of jobs unfortunately with war crimes," said Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova.

"When you see dead bodies here, from the other side, from the Russian Federation, they say it is all fake, all this is our theatre."

"They can see everything, they can see the situation here: real graves, real dead bodies, real bomb attacks. That's why for us this moment is very important."

As per local priest Andriy Halavin, "They didn't just die from explosions, by chance, being in the wrong place at the wrong time, but they were deliberately shot."

"Some were in cars, driving, and they were shot. Some were walking on the street and they were shot."

"It's very important that the whole world sees the truth because Russian propaganda always tells stories and lies."



(With inputs from agencies)