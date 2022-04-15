Apple is internally testing new models of MacBook series: Report

Apple is internally testing new models of the MacBook series with next-generation M2 chips as per a report published in Bloomberg.

The company's developer logs show that the US tech giant is using third-party apps for its testing.

It comes after Apple CEO Tim Cook said that the company is trying to develop more powerful computers using homegrown processors.

The report hints that the company might be releasing the new products in the next few months.

Currently, at least nine Mac models with four different M2-based chips are being tested by Apple.

M2 chips are the successors to the M1 line that were launched in 2020 to accelerate machine learning (ML) tasks.

Following Apple's split with Intel Corp, the company has gradually replaced its chips with a more advanced line.

According to the logs which were corroborated by people familiar with the matter, Apple is also a Mac mini with an M1 Pro Chip.

The report states that Apple had used the same processor in the entry-level 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros.

Apple had introduced a faster chip for a new desktop in March. Its Mac division has resurged in the last two years during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the last fiscal year, the company had earned $35.2 billion in sales. This is approximately 10 per cent of Apple's entire business.

(With inputs from agencies)