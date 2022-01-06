Top 10 world news: France fines Facebook and Google, CDC suggests Pfizer booster, and more

After FDA, Centers for Disease Control Director Dr Rochelle Walensky has suggested the use of Pfizer booster doses for teenagers from 12 through 15 years of age. Also, regulators in France have slapped massive fines of USD 237 million (210 million euros) on Facebook and Google over their use of 'cookies', said authorities on Thursday. Cookies and the data used to track users online.

China not trapping African nations in debt, claims foreign minister

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday refuted claims that China was trapping African nations in debt trap by lending huge amounts of loans. Yi said such claims was just a 'narrative' pushed by opponents. He was speaking in Mobasa, Kenya ahead of touring China-funded infrastructure projects in the country.

Omicron update: CDC suggests Pfizer booster shot for kids aged 12 and above

After FDA, Centers for Disease Control Director Dr Rochelle Walensky has suggested the use of Pfizer booster doses for teenagers from 12 through 15 years of age. "It is critical that we protect our children and teens from COVID-19 infection and the complications of severe disease," CDC Director said in a statement.

Facebook, Google slapped with huge fines in France over 'cookies'

Regulators in France have slapped massive fines of USD 237 million (210 million euros) on Facebook and Google over their use of 'cookies', said authorities on Thursday. Cookies and the data used to track users online.

India: 125 passengers on charter flight from Italy to Amritsar test positive for COVID-19

More than 100 passengers, travelling from Italy to India have been tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) on arrival on Thursday (January 6), India-based news agency ANI reported citing the government officials.

Omicron cases on the rise in Pakistan, government advises caution

Pakistan may have a trouble at hand as the country is witnessing surge in Covid-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant. Major cities are increasingly reporting hundreds of cases of the new variant.

A year after Capitol riots, 57% Americans think similar events are likely to happen

A new Axios-Momentive poll has revealed that over 40 per cent of Americans do not believe that Joe Biden legitimately won the 2020 presidential election.

Did Saudi Arabia 'cover up' terrorist attack on Dakar rally?

French secret service officers are looking into allegations that Saudi Arabian officials attempted to cover up a terrorist incident that put a rally driver's legs in jeopardy.

Scientists have a new year's gift for Leonardo DiCaprio; it's a tree named after him!

A tropical, evergreen tree from Cameroon, a plant species new to science in 2022 has been named after the actor. The tree has been labelled Uvariopsis dicaprio to commemorate his campaigning efforts to protect Ebo forest from logging.

One year of US Capitol Riots: Key takeaways and prominent faces of the day that divided America

January 6, 2021 - A date that will always be remembered in history. This is when the US lawmakers were moving towards certifying Joe Biden’s victory in the election and pro-Trump protesters stormed the US Capitol to disrupt the legitimate transfer.

India, Indonesia FMs discuss Aceh-Andaman-Nicobar connectivity, Myanmar and Afghanistan

India's External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and Indonesia's foreign minister Retno Marsudi on Wednesday in the new year conversation discussed a range of issues including the Aceh and Andaman Nicobar island connectivity.