Omicron update: CDC suggests Pfizer booster shot for kids aged 12 and above

After FDA, Centers for Disease Control Director Dr Rochelle Walensky has suggested the use of Pfizer booster doses for teenagers from 12 through 15 years of age. "It is critical that we protect our children and teens from COVID-19 infection and the complications of severe disease," CDC Director said in a statement.

"This booster dose will provide optimised protection against COVID-19 and the Omicron variant. I encourage all parents to keep their children up to date with CDC’s COVID-19 vaccine recommendations," she further added.

The booster shot will be given at least five months after the two doses have been given. The decision was taken after a CDC advisory panel voted 13-1 in favour of booster dose.

Also read | Omicron update: FDA amends emergency use of Pfizer booster dose for more teens

The vaccine made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech is the only US option for children of any age. According to the CDC, about 13.5 million 12- to 17-year-olds, just over half that age group, have received two Pfizer shots.

The FDA approved the same booster shot for teens earlier this week. According to Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock,

“Throughout the pandemic, as the virus that causes COVID-19 has continuously evolved, the need for the FDA to quickly adapt has meant using the best available science to make informed decisions with the health and safety of the American public in mind.”

Global Covid cases experiencing a surge due to the Omicron variant. The health authorities have warned that its extremely high transmissibility could overwhelm many health systems all across the globe.

(With inputs from agencies)