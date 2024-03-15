Top 10 world news: Fani Willis can stay on Trump Georgia case; India rejects USA's criticism of CAA and more

In the trial concerning former US President Donald Trump's alleged election interference, Judge Scott McAfee has ruled that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis ought not to be disqualified from prosecuting the case. In other news, India is pressing very hard with the Russian authorities for their early discharge of the Indians coerced into fighting Russia's war against Ukraine.

In the trial concerning former US President Donald Trump's alleged election interference, Judge Scott McAfee has ruled that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis ought not to be disqualified from prosecuting the case. However, Judge McAfee stated that either she or special prosecutor Nathan Wade should step down from the case.

In an update regarding Delhi's negotiations with Moscow concerning the return of Indians coerced into fighting Russia's war against Ukraine, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that India is "pressing very hard with the Russian authorities for their early discharge."

A man lost his life on Thursday (March 14) when the car he was driving was directly hit by shelling. Four others sustained injuries. However, in a Russian missile strike on Ukraine's Odesa killed at least 14, and left 46 wounded, the regional governor said on Friday (March 15) on Telegram.

India on Friday (Mar 15) rejected the comments made by a US government spokesperson over the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act or CAA, which expedites Indian citizenship for persecuted religious minorities from neighbouring Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Palestinian militant group Hamas has presented a ceasefire proposal in the war-torn Gaza Strip to the mediators and the United States, the news agency Reuters reported on Friday (Mar 15). The proposal includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for freedom for Palestinian prisoners.

Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan is back home. On Friday (March 15), the actor was hospitalised after he complained of uneasiness. In the evening, Bachchan was reportedly discharged from the hospital and is back home and recovering.

Vladimir Putin, the Russian President who recently earned the United States' ire over his "ready for nuclear war" statement, has now reportedly asked his officials to set up a nuclear power unit in space.

McDonald’s has encountered a significant system failure, leading to the closure of stores and disruption of online and app orders in various countries including Australia, Japan, Hong Kong, and the United Kingdom.

Panic and commotion ensued in a subway in Brooklyn, United States after two passengers wrestled with a gun and one of them ended up shooting the other in the head, said the police.



