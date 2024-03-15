US: Panic breaks out in New York subway after man shoots another passenger in head
Once the train halted at Hoyt-Schermerhorn station in Downtown Brooklyn, all the commuters ran out of the coach
Panic and commotion ensued in a subway in Brooklyn, United States after two passengers wrestled with a gun and one of them ended up shooting the other in the head, said the police.
As reported by the New York Times, the incident happened during rush hour on Thursday evening (Mar 15).
Police department's Chief of Transit Michael Kemper was quoted as saying by the outlet that the fight took place when a 36-year-old passenger confronted a 32-year-old man in an "aggressive and provocative" manner after entering the train at Nostrand Avenue station at 4.45 pm (local time).
Soon, a verbal confrontation began and took the shape of a physical fight as the 36-year-old flashed a razor blade knife in front of the other man and eventually took out the gun, said Kemper.
The 36-year-old passenger abused his fellow passenger and also threatened him saying "I'll beat you up!", as per the report.
Passengers shout with fear amid intense brawl
"Come on, there's babies on here," said one woman, as can be heard pleading in the video which circulated on social media platform X.
“Where’s the NYPD? Oh, my God!” shouted another woman.
However, the two men continued fighting and giving each other severe blows, after which the 36-year-old passenger took out a gun from his jacket and "fired multiple shots", stated the police chief.
Once the train stopped at Hoyt-Schermerhorn station in Downtown Brooklyn, all commuters ran out of the coach in different directions, according to the New York Post.
Police officers immediately responded after hearing the gunshots and arrested the shooter before he came out of the train on the platform.
The man who was injured in the shooting was rushed to the hospital where he underwent surgery and is in critical condition, said Kemper. According to the police, both men were total strangers.
The 32-year-old has not been charged by the police and both have not said if their actions will be considered as self-defence, said Kemper.
