US: Panic breaks out in New York subway after man shoots another passenger in head

Panic and commotion ensued in a subway in Brooklyn, United States after two passengers wrestled with a gun and one of them ended up shooting the other in the head, said the police.

As reported by the New York Times, the incident happened during rush hour on Thursday evening (Mar 15).

Police department's Chief of Transit Michael Kemper was quoted as saying by the outlet that the fight took place when a 36-year-old passenger confronted a 32-year-old man in an "aggressive and provocative" manner after entering the train at Nostrand Avenue station at 4.45 pm (local time).

Soon, a verbal confrontation began and took the shape of a physical fight as the 36-year-old flashed a razor blade knife in front of the other man and eventually took out the gun, said Kemper.

The 36-year-old passenger abused his fellow passenger and also threatened him saying "I'll beat you up!", as per the report.