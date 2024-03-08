WATCH: New York's Times Square lit up for Mahashivratri; ‘Har Har Mahadev’ chants echo

Mahashivratri, a significant Hindu festival, resonated not only in India but also across the globe, including New York's Times Square, where the atmosphere was illuminated with chants of ‘Shiva’ and ‘Shambhoo’.

Sadhguru, the founder of the Isha Foundation, captured the fervor of the occasion in Times Square, sharing a video on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). The footage showed Indians and others from diverse backgrounds dancing to the rhythmic beats of ‘Har Har Mahadev’.

Watch the video here: #TimesSquare, New York welcomes #Mahashivratri! The world is realizing the significance of the Great Night of Shiva as a celebration of enhancing human potential and an opportunity for transformation. Let us make it happen. -Sg pic.twitter.com/koNh7yGxh0 — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) March 6, 2024 × Mahashivratri holds profound importance in Hindu tradition, occurring on the 14th day of the dark (waning) half of the lunar month of Phalguna or Magha, preceding the new moon. This year, it falls on March 8, commemorated through prayers, vigils, and rituals mentioned in ancient texts such as Skanda Purana, Linga Purana, and Padma Purana.

Rituals and beliefs

Devotees engage in night-long prayers and jagrans to dispel darkness and ignorance, offering belpatra, dhatura, milk, fruits, and sweets to Lord Shiva. Observing a day-long fast from sunrise to sunset, devotees meditate, visit temples, recite mantras, and perform rituals associated with the deity. Fasting on Mahashivratri is believed to cleanse past sins and negative karma, providing a fresh perspective and spiritual elevation, ultimately leading to salvation from the cycle of birth and death.

Mahashivratri is celebrated diversely across regions. In Odisha, ‘Jagara’ events are organised, while Gujarat hosts vibrant ‘melas’. In Punjab, Hindu organisations orchestrate Shobha Yatras. Additionally, unmarried girls in many Indian states observe fasts in hopes of finding suitable spouses.