Amitabh Bachchan health update: Actor discharged from hospital after angioplasty: Report

Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan is back home. On Friday (March 15), the actor was hospitalised after he complained of uneasiness. In the evening, Bachchan was reportedly discharged from the hospital and is back home and recovering.

Big B was taken to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, where an angioplasty was performed on him, as per the reports. The actor was brought to the hospital in the early hours of Friday.

Giving an update on Big B's health, a source told ETimes, "He was admitted to the hospital on Friday morning. The angioplasty was done and now he is back home and recovering."

The surgery was not performed on his heart. But, to remove a clot on his leg. T 4950 - in gratitude ever .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 15, 2024 × Before the news of his hospitalisation broke, Bachchan expressed his gratitude. On X he wrote, "in gratitude ever .."

The news of Bachchan's hospitalisation left many of his fans worried, who were quick to express their concern.

No official statement from the hospital or the Bachchan family has not been released yet.

Bachchan is an ardent social media user and keeps updating his millions of fans through his posts on several social media platforms.

At the age of 81, Bachchan continues to work harder and has a bag full of projects. The actor will next be seen in Nag Ashwin's Kalki AD 2898. The movie starring Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Kamal Haasan is said to be a one-of-a-kind project that was ever made in Indian cinema.

Bachchan who is playing a pivotal role in the movie suffered a rib injury while filming the movie in Hyderabad. The other projects that he had in his pipeline are - Brahmastra Part 2, and Rajinikanth's film Vettaiyan.