Pressing for early discharge: MEA on Indians stuck in Russia's war against Ukraine
Story highlights
India is pressing very hard with the Russian authorities for their early discharge.
In an update regarding Delhi's negotiations with Moscow concerning the return of Indians coerced into fighting Russia's war against Ukraine, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that India is "pressing very hard with the Russian authorities for their early discharge."
Additionally, Jaiswal mentioned ongoing efforts to repatriate the mortal remains of two deceased Indians in Russia, indicating that paperwork has been completed, and there is a possibility that the remains will be handed over to the families in India by March 16th or 17th.
Also read: India replaces first batch of military soldiers in Maldives with technical personnel, says MEA
"We also have two people who passed away. The paperwork of their mortal remains has been done. The funeral agency, which we have engaged, has handed over the bodies. We are in touch with the family. We are also in touch with the Russian authorities. And hopefully, we will have the mortal remains in India by the end of this week, that is on Sunday or thereabout. So hopefully, on the 16th or 17th, they'll be here and then handed over to the family. So that is the update on Russia," he stated.
#WATCH | MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "We are pressing very hard with the Russian authorities for early discharge of our people who are stuck there. Last time we told you that there were 20 people there who approached us. We also have two people who passed away. On… pic.twitter.com/yxQEP7TRSM— ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2024
Jaiswal's update echoes previous statements made in early March regarding India's efforts to secure the release of approximately 20 Indian nationals serving as support staff for the Russian army. However, definitive progress on the matter remains elusive.
Media reports indicate that many Indians recruited as security aides in the Russian military have been compelled to engage in combat alongside Russian soldiers.
During the weekly press briefing, the MEA spokesperson gave a stern response to the US after it expressed concerns over the recently implemented Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
Calling the CAA laws implementation India's internal matter Jaiswal said, “Lectures by those who have a limited understanding of India's pluralistic traditions and the region's post-partition history are best not attempted. Partners and wellwishers of India should welcome the intent with which this step has been taken."