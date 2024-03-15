Pressing for early discharge: MEA on Indians stuck in Russia's war against Ukraine

In an update regarding Delhi's negotiations with Moscow concerning the return of Indians coerced into fighting Russia's war against Ukraine, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that India is "pressing very hard with the Russian authorities for their early discharge."

Additionally, Jaiswal mentioned ongoing efforts to repatriate the mortal remains of two deceased Indians in Russia, indicating that paperwork has been completed, and there is a possibility that the remains will be handed over to the families in India by March 16th or 17th.

"We also have two people who passed away. The paperwork of their mortal remains has been done. The funeral agency, which we have engaged, has handed over the bodies. We are in touch with the family. We are also in touch with the Russian authorities. And hopefully, we will have the mortal remains in India by the end of this week, that is on Sunday or thereabout. So hopefully, on the 16th or 17th, they'll be here and then handed over to the family. So that is the update on Russia," he stated.

Jaiswal's update echoes previous statements made in early March regarding India's efforts to secure the release of approximately 20 Indian nationals serving as support staff for the Russian army. However, definitive progress on the matter remains elusive.