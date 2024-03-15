Judge rules attorney Fani Willis can stay on Trump election interference trial
Accusations of meddling in the electoral process, particularly during the 2020 presidential race had sparked intense debate and legal scrutiny with defence attorneys contending that Willis should be disqualified from the case due to her relationship with Nathan Wade. Notably, Wade was appointed as a special prosecutor for the proceedings into the case.
In the trial concerning former US President Donald Trump's alleged election interference, Judge Scott McAfee has ruled that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis ought not to be disqualified from prosecuting the case. However, Judge McAfee stated that either she or special prosecutor Nathan Wade should step down from the case.
