According to Belgorod's city Mayor Valentin Demidov, a man lost his life on Thursday (March 14) when the car he was driving was directly hit. Four others sustained injuries, Demidov attributed the shelling to Ukrainian forces.

The attack resulted in damage to five houses and 25 vehicles, as reported by the mayor.

Another shelling incident on the same day claimed the life of a woman who was driving her car, injuring three others, according to Demidov. He personally visited the attack sites to assess the damage and engage with residents.

However, in a Russian missile strike on Ukraine's Odesa has risen from eight to at least 14, and at least 46 were wounded, the regional governor said on Friday (March 15) on Telegram.

Five injured were rescuers working at the site, it said on Telegram messenger.

Earlier, the Kremlin asserted that Ukrainian attacks on the Russian border region of Belgorod were aimed at destabilising the situation, coinciding with Russia's three-day presidential election from Friday (March 15) to Sunday (March 17).

Russians began casting their ballots on Friday (March 15) across the country's 11 time zones, marking the start of an election widely expected to secure Vladimir Putin another six years as the leader of the world's largest nuclear power.

In the midst of the Ukraine conflict, deemed the deadliest in Europe since World War Two, the 71-year-old Kremlin leader remains dominant in Russia's political arena, facing no credible challenge from the three other candidates on the ballot.

The Kremlin contends that Putin, who has been in power as president or prime minister since the end of 1999, enjoys broad support for stabilizing Russia after the post-Soviet era and confronting what it perceives as a hostile West.

It's worth noting that fighting and shelling in Belgorod, a border province frequently targeted by Ukraine, have escalated in recent days, with both sides claiming Ukrainian forces crossed the border to attack Russian territory on Thursday.

Last year, on December 30, Belgorod witnessed the deadliest civilian casualties from foreign enemy fire recognised internationally, with 25 people killed and over 100 wounded in missile attacks.