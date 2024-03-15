This Thai tourist haven leads as world's most polluted city

Chiang Mai, a popular destination for Thai tourists, was shrouded in a thick haze of smog on Friday (March 15), leaving both residents and visitors struggling to breathe in the normally picturesque northern city.

According to IQAir's air monitoring website, the city ranked at the top of the list of the world's most polluted cities.

The levels of PM2.5 pollutants, tiny particles known to cause cancer that can enter the bloodstream through the lungs, were deemed very unhealthy, surpassing the World Health Organization's annual guideline by more than 35 times.

"People are struggling. I only have this mask, the same one I used during Covid," remarked Kamol, a 62-year-old orange seller, speaking to news agency AFP at Warorot Market in the city.

Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, recently released early from a graft and abuse of power jail sentence after 15 years of self-exile, was seen wearing a face mask during his visit to the market on Friday, where he posed for photos with supporters.

Chiang Mai, Thaksin's hometown, often faces high levels of pollution in the early months of the year due to crop burning by farmers, as well as forest fires and vehicle emissions exacerbating the problem.

Heightened awareness of the health risks has prompted some government action, with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin's cabinet approving a Clean Air Act in January to address the issue. The premier is scheduled to visit later on Friday and is expected to meet with organizations working on forest fire prevention on Saturday.

However, residents of Chiang Mai, like Kamol, expressed frustration, stating they have received no assistance. Kamol mentioned the necessity of annual health check-ups, particularly for respiratory illnesses.

Despite efforts to mitigate pollution, a government agency recently warned that more action is needed, as last year alone, at least 10 million people required treatment for pollution-related health issues.

"The pollution is always severe, especially at this time of year," remarked Sariya, a 50-year-old shopper in Chiang Mai. "There's little we can do since it's consistently high."

Sariya also pointed out that the city's geography, nestled amidst hills which trap the toxic smog, exacerbates the situation. However, he expressed greater concern for those with pre-existing health conditions, emphasizing the need for collective action.

Last year, escalating pollution levels deterred international tourists from visiting, impacting local businesses, as both the Thai Hotel Association Northern Chapter and vendors reported cancellations by domestic visitors.

Despite the hazardous air quality, on Friday, Chiang Mai's streets were filled with tourists seemingly unfazed by the smog.

"I'm not worried about the pollution," stated Andy, a 32-year-old tourist from Chengdu, China, noting that his country also grapples with severe air pollution. "I simply enjoy the city because it's beautiful."

French programmer Guillaume Tieufri, 44, echoed a similar sentiment, stating that the pollution had not dampened his enjoyment during his four-day trip. "You just have to carry on and make the most of your day."