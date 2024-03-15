Gaza war: Hamas issues ceasefire proposal to mediators, those to be released include Israeli female recruits

Palestinian militant group Hamas has presented a ceasefire proposal in the war-torn Gaza Strip to the mediators and the United States, the news agency Reuters reported on Friday (Mar 15). The proposal includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for freedom for Palestinian prisoners. As per the report, Hamas said that the initial release of Israelis would include women, children, elderly, and ill hostages in exchange for the release of 700-1000 Palestinian prisoners.

The release of Israeli "female recruits" is included. The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the new Hamas position was based on "unrealistic demands."

Since the war between Israel and Hamas started on October 7 last year, mediators Egypt and Qatar have been trying to narrow the differences between the warring factions over what a ceasefire should look like.

The faltering truce talks & the new proposal

Hamas had said that ceasefire talks faltered over the past few weeks due to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s rejection of its demands. The militant group's demands include a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, Israeli withdrawal from the region, the return of the displaced in the south of the enclave to the centre and the north, and stepping up aid without restrictions.

In the latest proposal, Hamas said a date for a permanent ceasefire would be agreed upon after the initial exchange of hostages and prisoners as well as a deadline for an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

All detainees from both sides would be released in a second stage of the plan, Reuters further reported.

The previous proposal

In February, Hamas received a draft proposal from Gaza truce talks in Paris which included a 40-day pause in all military operations and the exchange of Palestinian prisoners for Israeli hostages at a ratio of 10 to one - a similar ratio to the new proposal.

However, the draft proposal was also rejected by Israel.

The Israeli offensive in Gaza has killed more than 31,000 people and wounded over 71,500, and international pressure is mounting to have another ceasefire in the war-torn region.

